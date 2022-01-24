Brett R. Hagen Sells 1,563 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $13,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. 382,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $47.00.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.