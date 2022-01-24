Brett R. Hagen Sells 1,563 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $13,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. 382,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 168.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AlloVir by 20.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AlloVir by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.