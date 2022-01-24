Bridge Mutual Price Tops $0.13 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $345,453.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

