Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.40 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $18.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

