Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 380,583 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 9,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

