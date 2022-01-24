Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.60. 157,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

