British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,188.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,188.50 ($43.51) and last traded at GBX 3,187 ($43.48), with a volume of 768295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,138 ($42.82).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,749.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,693.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.