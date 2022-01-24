British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 165.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $42.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.