Brokerages Anticipate Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will report sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.65 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arteris.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million.
Shares of AIP opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $27.57.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
