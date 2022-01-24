Brokerages Anticipate Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will report sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.65 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of AIP opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

