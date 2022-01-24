Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $48.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.51 million to $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $177.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $336.27 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $363.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.76 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $603.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.