Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. 23,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.