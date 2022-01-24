Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $237.45 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

