Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $200.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.60 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $780.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $907.04 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $99.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,631.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

