Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

CG stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.24. 13,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.