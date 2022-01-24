Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $3.22 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the highest is $3.55. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $15.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.11. 3,535,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

