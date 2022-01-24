Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce sales of $34.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.87 million to $35.31 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.40 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

