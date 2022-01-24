Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.46. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

