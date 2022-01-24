Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post earnings per share of $3.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61. Chevron posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $245.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.