Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.42. 3,712,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $9,567,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

