Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Post $1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Enova International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $40.71. 24,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

