Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,336. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

