Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.35. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,408,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

