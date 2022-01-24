Brokerages Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Announce $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV traded up $6.28 on Monday, hitting $95.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

