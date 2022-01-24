Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a report released on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $20.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.72.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $220.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average is $284.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.10 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Biogen by 1,004.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.