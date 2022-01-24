Brokers Issue Forecasts for Camtek Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Camtek in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85. Camtek has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Camtek by 122.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

