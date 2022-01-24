Brokers Issue Forecasts for CSL Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSL in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $94.63 on Monday. CSL has a twelve month low of $93.93 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

