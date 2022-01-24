Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.45 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.