Brokers Issue Forecasts for McKesson Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.14 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

MCK stock opened at $246.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $256.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

