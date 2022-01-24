Brokers Set Expectations for Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OUTKY opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.08. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

