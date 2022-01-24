Brokers Set Expectations for The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.61 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

