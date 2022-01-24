Brokers Set Expectations for V.F. Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of VFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 288,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 183,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.