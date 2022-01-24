Brokers Set Expectations for Webster Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

WBS stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

