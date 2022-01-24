Brokers Set Expectations for YASKAWA Electric Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.35. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $114.85.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

