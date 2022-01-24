Brokers Set Expectations for YASKAWA Electric Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
