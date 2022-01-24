Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.01

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 35775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

