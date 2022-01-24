Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

BIP stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. 8,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.