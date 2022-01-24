Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.55

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 4706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.