Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.08.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down C$0.73 on Monday, hitting C$40.50. The company had a trading volume of 299,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -41.28. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$63.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

