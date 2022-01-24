BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $79.80 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.67 or 0.06598847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,094.03 or 1.00046872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006317 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

