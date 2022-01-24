BSCView (BSCV) Price Reaches $0.0104

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $123,073.83 and $1,786.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCView has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.23 or 0.06621330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,869.84 or 0.99908902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006506 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

