BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.75

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get BTRS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $927.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth $440,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 33.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BTRS by 40.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BTRS by 428.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.