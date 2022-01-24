Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Up 4.1%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 41,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 713,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Buckle by 77.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Buckle by 79.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 57.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

