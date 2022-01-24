Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

