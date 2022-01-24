Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

BNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BNR opened at $9.12 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $953.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $2,902,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

