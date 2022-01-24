Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Stock Price Up 52.8%

Shares of Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) rose 52.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 574,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 66,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

