BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $670,069.32 and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.