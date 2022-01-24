Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Hits $44.88 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $44.88 million and $8.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,730,162,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,357,044 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

