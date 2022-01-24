BZEdge Price Tops $0.0001 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $430,644.07 and approximately $733.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

