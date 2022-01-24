Cabot (CBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CBT opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. Cabot has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 221.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

