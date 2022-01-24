Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $148.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

