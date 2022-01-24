CAE Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after acquiring an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

