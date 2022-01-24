CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$30.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.74. CAE has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

